The MEC has indicated that the provincial government is eagerly awaiting the announcement by the national government on the future of e-tolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:00 IST
Not decision on future of e-tolling system in Gauteng
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Government has not made a decision on the future of the e-tolling system in Gauteng, the Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Thursday.

"At the moment, the Ministry of Transport is seized with the responsibility of ensuring that beyond a determination of whether the e-tolls are scrapped or not, proper decisions are made with regard to how road infrastructure rollout and maintenance in this country will be financed.

"This is what the Minister of Transport and his counterparts in the national government are determining at present and at the right time when all that has been finalised, an announcement will be made," said the Ministry.

This comes as the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has reiterated its position and emphasised the importance of promptly resolving the issue of the e-tolling system in the province.

"MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo is on record saying that the provincial government has been seized with this matter with a view to opposing its implementation in the province," the provincial department.

The MEC has indicated that the provincial government is eagerly awaiting the announcement by the national government on the future of e-tolls.

"As we look forward to the announcement by the national government, we reaffirm our view that the e-tolling system in its current form burdens Gauteng residents on a matter that involves the national economy and the economies of neighbouring states. As we anxiously wait for the decision, the provincial government believes that it has put forward a compelling argument for the scrapping of e-tolls," Mamabolo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

