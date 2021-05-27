Set up sewage treatment plants on drains flowing into Saraswati river: Khattar to officials

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed officials to set up sewage treatment plants at the exit point of all drains that flow into the mythical Saraswati river, according to a statement.

He also directed them to work towards setting up a power plant on the dam to be built in Adi Badri of Yamunanagar.

The chief minister gave the directions while presiding over a meeting of the governing body of the Saraswati Heritage Development Board here, the statement said. Saraswati Heritage Development Board Deputy Chairman Dhuman Singh was present during the meeting. The officials told the CM that to make the river flow again, not only will the dam be built but barrage and small reservoirs will also be constructed. The chief minister took stock of the progress on the construction of the proposed dam and gave necessary directions for setting up a power generation plant.

It was informed in the meeting that work is being done to promote tourism at the ghats at Adi Badri in Yamunanagar and Pipli in Kurukshetra. A cafeteria has been set up in Adi Badri with the assistance of the Tourism Department. Work is on to develop a riverfront to attract tourists.

Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Department, Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance, TVSN Prasad, and other senior officers were present during the meeting.

