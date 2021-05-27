Left Menu

J-K Police nabs 7 JeM terrorist associates, prevents 6 youth from joining militancy

Security forces have arrested seven terror associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and prevented six youth from joining militancy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Thursday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-05-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 22:57 IST
J-K Police nabs 7 JeM terrorist associates, prevents 6 youth from joining militancy
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have arrested seven terror associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and prevented six youth from joining militancy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Thursday. In multiple raids, Awantipora Police along with Army and CRPF arrested six youth who were "motivated and indoctrinated" to join terrorist ranks, a police spokesman said. They were motivated by Pakistan based self-style terror commanders to join terrorism and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in Awantipora and Tral area.

The six have been identified as Aqib Ahmad Dobi, resident of Tral, Mufeez Ahmad Zargar, resident of Tral-e-Payeen, Liyaqat Ahmhqad Khanday alias Amir, resident of Amlar Tral, Saifullah Ahmad Shah, resident of Takiya Gulab Bagh Tral, Shoaib Ahmad Bhat, resident of Chersoo Awantipora and Bilal Ahmad Zaboo, resident of Tral-e-Bala. The arrested terror associates were involved in providing logistics, shelter, transporting of arms or ammunition and other kinds of support to terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral and Awantipora areas. "They were in touch with Pak based self style terror commanders through different social media platforms. Incriminating material recovered from them," the police said.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021