Left Menu

Centre approves financial assistance to 67 families of journalists who died of COVID-19

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Press Information Bureau had compiled and collated the details of journalists who lost their lives due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and have started a special drive to provide assistance to their families under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS), informed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 23:13 IST
Centre approves financial assistance to 67 families of journalists who died of COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Press Information Bureau had compiled and collated the details of journalists who lost their lives due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and have started a special drive to provide assistance to their families under the Journalist Welfare Scheme (JWS), informed the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Thursday. According to the ministry, the Central Government today approved a proposal of the Journalist Welfare Scheme Committee headed by Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to provide financial relief of Rs 5 lakh to each of the families of 26 journalists who died due to Covid-19.

In the financial year 2020-21, the Central Government provided such assistance to 41 families of the journalists deceased due to Covid taking the total number to 67. The Press Information Bureau pro-actively reached out to the families of many journalists who lost their lives to Covid-19 and also guided them about the scheme and filing of claims, stated the ministry.

The committee also decided to hold JWS meetings on a weekly basis so that applications for financial assistance under JWS can be processed expeditiously. It also considered applications of 11 families of those journalists who had passed away due to reasons other than Covid-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021