Four-year-old female giraffe Bubli dies in Hyderabad Zoo

Bubli, a four-year and 3 months old female giraffe, died after a brief bout of pneumonia at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, informed officials on Thursday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-05-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 23:15 IST
Visual of Bubli. Image Credit: ANI
Bubli, a four-year and 3 months old female giraffe, died after a brief bout of pneumonia at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, informed officials on Thursday. Bubli had been brought to the Hyderabad zoo in 2019, as part of an animal exchange program with the Alipore Zoological Garden in Kolkata.

"As per preliminary post-mortem reports, Bubli is suspected to be suffering with "Pneumonia" and accordingly treatment was being provided since last week," an official statement of Nehru Zoological Park said. Samples have been collected and sent to Veterinary Biological and Research Institute (VBRI) for further detailed examination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

