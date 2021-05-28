Left Menu

Cyclone Yass: Depression weakens to low-pressure area over Bihar, east UP

The remnant of cyclone Yaas has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 08:48 IST
Visual representation of Cyclone Yaas (Photo: Twitter @Indiametdept). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The remnant of cyclone Yaas has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday. "Depression (Remnant of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm "YAAS") over Bihar & adjoining Jharkhand has weakened into a well-marked low pressure area lay over Bihar adjoining East UP at 0530 hrs IST of today the 28th May 2021," the IMD tweeted.

The cyclone made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday morning and has raged over West Bengal and Jharkhand over the last few. Severe flooding and significant damage has been witnessed in many parts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha and West Bengal today to assess the impact of the cyclone which made landfall on the two coastal states.

He will first land in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a review meeting. The Prime Minister will then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Odisha's Balasore and Bhadrak and also West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, officials said. He will then participate in the review meeting in West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

