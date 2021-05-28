Indian Navy continues relief operations in cyclone-affected areas of Odisha's Balasore

The Indian Navy informed that it will continue rescue operations in Balasore district of Odisha following the havoc created by Cyclone Yaas. As per an official statement by the Indian Navy on Thursday, "The Navy Disaster Relief Team was deployed on May 27 at Sadar block of Balasore district for carrying out relief activities in the area around Parikhi village which is worst affected due to water-logging."

The HADR Naval team has set up and operationalized a Community Kitchen at the multipurpose cyclone shelter of Parikhi Village, Sadar block. Meals were prepared and distributed at fisherman colonies of Budhigadiya, Nandachak, Boulbeni at Parikhi village for over 700 personnel. The community kitchen has been a big success and has provided much-needed succour to the affected people and they expressed gratitude for the timely service provided during the disaster. Another Naval Relief team is scheduled to proceed for Talasari (northmost fishing village of Odisha) to distribute relief material in affected areas of Talasari, Bhograi, Chandramani and Inchundi villages today.

The team has also carried out tree cutting and clearance of certain roads at Balasore. Four naval ships with relief material have already reached Dhamra anchorage to provide relief to the people of the Bhadrak district. The helicopters from the ships were launched to augment the efforts at Balasore district. They supplied 100 prepared food material packets and 300 dry provision packets to the relief team for distribution.

The remnant of cyclone Yaas has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday. The cyclone made landfall in Odisha on Wednesday morning and raged over West Bengal and Jharkhand over the last few days. Severe flooding and significant damage has been witnessed in many parts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha and West Bengal today to assess the impact of the cyclone. He will first land in Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a review meeting. The Prime Minister will then proceed for an aerial survey of the affected areas of Odisha's Balasore and Bhadrak and also West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, officials said. (ANI)

