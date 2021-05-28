COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh receives 160 oxygen cylinders from Centre
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh received 160 cylinders of medical oxygen, cumulatively weighing about 40 litres, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed on Friday.
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh received 160 cylinders of medical oxygen, cumulatively weighing about 40 litres, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed on Friday. In a tweet, Khandu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan for the same and said support from the Centre motivates them to do their best in their fight against the coronavirus.
"I wholeheartedly thank PM @narendramodi Ji, Union Health Min @drharshvardhan Ji for their continued assistance in fighting #covid19 and for providing 160 pieces of filled medical oxygen cylinder (40L). Such support continues to motivate us to do our best in fighting the pandemic," he tweeted. There are currently 3,692 active COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as per the Union health ministry. A total of 22,019 recoveries and 109 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
