Left Menu

COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh receives 160 oxygen cylinders from Centre

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh received 160 cylinders of medical oxygen, cumulatively weighing about 40 litres, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed on Friday.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:45 IST
COVID-19: Arunachal Pradesh receives 160 oxygen cylinders from Centre
Oxygen cylinders reach Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: Twitter @PemaKhanduBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh received 160 cylinders of medical oxygen, cumulatively weighing about 40 litres, Chief Minister Pema Khandu informed on Friday. In a tweet, Khandu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan for the same and said support from the Centre motivates them to do their best in their fight against the coronavirus.

"I wholeheartedly thank PM @narendramodi Ji, Union Health Min @drharshvardhan Ji for their continued assistance in fighting #covid19 and for providing 160 pieces of filled medical oxygen cylinder (40L). Such support continues to motivate us to do our best in fighting the pandemic," he tweeted. There are currently 3,692 active COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as per the Union health ministry. A total of 22,019 recoveries and 109 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021