Cyberabad Police to patrol city on e-scooters amid lockdown

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana, police officers of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate will be patrolling Hyderabad on electric scooters. The 20 electric scooters, donated to the Cyberabad Police by electric mobility company Hala Electric Bikes, will be used to ensure that COVID protocols are being followed across the city.

Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad VC Sajjanar appreciated the gesture of the company and appealed to the people to follow the lockdown. The company has given the electric scooters as apprecitaion of the efforts and to express its gratitude to frontline police officers and on-field police personnel who have been working round the clock to ensure the safety of the people amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The electric scooters are capable of running for 50 km with three hours of charge at a speed of 25 kilometres per hour. A state-wide lockdown with relaxations from 6 am to 10 was announced on May 12 in light of the rising coronavirus cases. It will be in place till May 30.

Earlier on Thursday, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that 99 per cent of the city's population was adhering to lockdown protocol. There are currently 38,267 active COVID-19 cases the state, as per data from the union health ministry. A total of 5,26,043 recoveries and 3,207 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)