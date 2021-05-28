Left Menu

PM Modi holds review meeting with Odisha CM, officials over impact of Cyclone Yaas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other officials of the state administrations to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-05-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 12:04 IST
PM Modi holds review meeting with Odisha CM, officials over impact of Cyclone Yaas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and others. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a review meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other officials of the state administrations to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas. The Prime Minister reached Odisha's Bhubaneswar earlier in the day.

He will conduct an aerial survey of the affected parts of Odisha and West Bengal from 12:15 pm to 2:15 pm. After the aerial survey, PM Modi will be visiting West Bengal, where he will be conducting a review meeting with state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and officials over the impact of Cyclone Yaas in the state.

The Prime Minister on Thursday also chaired a meeting to review the impact of the cyclone. During the review meeting, PM Modi advised the concerned agencies to ensure normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha on May 26. At least 3 persons have lost their lives in Odisha when Cyclone Yaas made landfall, while the Baitarani river has crossed danger level at Anandpur and Akhuapada.

Around 106 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed with 46 teams each in West Bengal and Odisha that rescued more than 1000 persons and removed more than 2500 trees/poles that had fallen and obstructed the roads. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021