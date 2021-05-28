Left Menu

Construction activity, factories to reopen from May 31, unlock process to begin in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:13 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from Monday and said that construction activities and factories will be reopened from May 31. Kejriwal, in his public address, said that the positivity rate in the national capital has come down to 1.5 per cent and around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

"The COVID cases in Delhi are gradually coming down and there is the availability of COVID beds in the hospitals and the COVID care centres. This is the time to unlock the city gradually," the Delhi CM said. "In the meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor with Delhi Disaster Management Authority over unlocking process, it has been decided that construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind," he said.

Kejriwal urged people to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour and stated that Delhi may have to opt for lockdown if there is an increase in the COVID cases again. The national capital has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday, 1,072 fresh positive cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. "The city recorded 117 new deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest since April 15 when 112 deaths were reported," the health bulletin said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

