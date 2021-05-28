CESL, GEDA partner to install solar home lighting in rural households in Goa

State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) has inked a pact with Goa Energy Development Agency to install solar home lighting systems in remote rural households in Goa. ''CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), has signed an agreement with Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for the installation of solar PV based home lighting systems for households in the state of the Goa that are currently so remote that have remained without proper power supply,'' a statement said.

Under the agreement, CESL will install and maintain solar PV systems for five years under the Remote Village Electrification (RVE) program of the Government of Goa. This project is the first off-grid electricity project for CESL.

The agreement was signed between Sanjeev Joglekar, Member-Secretary, GEDA, and Tarun Tayal, General Manager, CESL.

Tayal said in the statement, ''We are very proud to engage on off-grid electrification for the Government of Goa. Energy access is a basic need for all homes and a basic necessity for development. This project with GEDA is important for India's energy transition and will contribute to encouraging other energy departments of other states.'' Sanjeev Joglekar, Member-Secretary, GEDA, said in the statement, ''The solar lighting program is a significant step towards consolidating Goa's transition towards a green energy state. GEDA has been working across the state to promote the adoption of cleaner energy, solar, and efficient lighting, which is beneficial not only for its people but also for the environment. We are very happy that CESL came forward to do this for Goa.'' A 100 percent owned subsidiary of EESL – Convergence Energy Services Ltd (Convergence), a new energy company is focused on delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy.

Convergence focuses on energy solutions that lie at the confluence of renewable energy, electric mobility, and climate change.

