Encounter breaks out between terrorists,security forces in J-K's Shopian

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter has broken out in the Ganapora area of the district.

Further details are awaited. This comes a day after security forces have arrested seven terror associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and prevented six youth from joining militancy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

In multiple raids, Awantipora Police along with Army and CRPF on Thursday arrested six youth who were "motivated and indoctrinated" to join terrorist ranks, a police spokesman said. They were motivated by Pakistan based self-style terror commanders to join terrorism and asked to establish contact with their ground cadre in Awantipora and Tral area. The six have been identified as Aqib Ahmad Dobi, resident of Tral, Mufeez Ahmad Zargar, resident of Tral-e-Payeen, Liyaqat Ahmhqad Khanday alias Amir, resident of Amlar Tral, Saifullah Ahmad Shah, resident of Takiya Gulab Bagh Tral, Shoaib Ahmad Bhat, resident of Chersoo Awantipora and Bilal Ahmad Zaboo, resident of Tral-e-Bala.

The arrested terror associates were involved in providing logistics, shelter, transporting of arms or ammunition and other kinds of support to terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Tral and Awantipora areas. "They were in touch with Pak based self style terror commanders through different social media platforms. Incriminating material recovered from them," the police said.A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.(ANI)

