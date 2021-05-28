Left Menu

Indian Navy commences training program on maintenance of PSA oxygen plants

The four-day training programme is being conducted by a team of experts from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam over Video Conference and includes theoretical sessions and practical demonstrations on the PSA plant available at Dockyard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:15 IST
“Hands-On” training on the PSA plant would be held at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam subsequently. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command commenced 'Skill Development Training Program' on "Maintenance of PSA Oxygen Plants" on 27 May 21 based on discussions between the Indian Navy and Niti Ayog. A meeting which was held earlier this week under the chairmanship of Dr Vinod Kumar Paul, Member Health Niti Ayog, was held over VC with officials from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Rear Adm Sreekumar Nair, Admiral Superintendent(ASD), Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam, it was decided to impart Skill Development Training for the Master Trainers on the maintenance of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation Plants as a large number of these PSA plants were being inducted across the country to meet the increased requirement of Oxygen during the on-going COVID-19 Pandemic.

The four-day training programme is being conducted by a team of experts from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam over Video Conference and includes theoretical sessions and practical demonstrations on the PSA plant available at Dockyard. The training is attended by 82 Master Trainers from various institutes spread in 30 cities across the country. Professors from IIT, Kanpur and officials from the Ministry of Health And Family Welfare along with the Ministry of Skill Development also participated in the training. The DDG (DDGT), MSDE gave the welcome address for the training which was followed by an inaugural address by DG, DGT, MSDE and the ASD, Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam. "Hands-On" training on the PSA plant would be held at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam subsequently.

(With Inputs from PIB)

