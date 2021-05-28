Left Menu

Srinagar-Drass-Kargil-Khaltsi-Leh Transmission System transferred to PGCIL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:23 IST
Srinagar-Drass-Kargil-Khaltsi-Leh Transmission System transferred to PGCIL
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@pgcilindia)
  • Country:
  • India

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Friday said that the central government has transferred 220 kV Srinagar-Drass- Kargil-Khaltsi-Leh Transmission System to it.

''Ministry of Power, Government of India has transferred the prestigious 220 kV Srinagar-Drass- Kargil-Khaltsi-Leh Transmission System to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd,'' a PGCIL statement said. The transmission system was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in February 2019, and it connects the Ladakh region to the national grid, ensuring quality and reliable power supply.

Built at a height of around 3000-4000 meters, this 335-km long transmission line traverses snowbound difficult hilly terrain.

It comprises four new state-of-the-art 220/66 kV Gas Insulated Sub-stations and 66 kV interconnection systems at Drass, Kargil, Khaltsi, and Leh.

The project was executed by PGCIL on a consultancy basis under Prime Minister's Reconstruction Plan (PMRP) Scheme.

Subsequent to the reorganization of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) into UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the 220 kV Srinagar-Leh Transmission System has been re-designated as Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and transferred to the PGCIL with effect from October 31, 2019, the date of formation of the two UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021