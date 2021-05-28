Srinagar-Drass-Kargil-Khaltsi-Leh Transmission System transferred to PGCIL

State-run Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Friday said that the central government has transferred 220 kV Srinagar-Drass- Kargil-Khaltsi-Leh Transmission System to it.

''Ministry of Power, Government of India has transferred the prestigious 220 kV Srinagar-Drass- Kargil-Khaltsi-Leh Transmission System to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd,'' a PGCIL statement said. The transmission system was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in February 2019, and it connects the Ladakh region to the national grid, ensuring quality and reliable power supply.

Built at a height of around 3000-4000 meters, this 335-km long transmission line traverses snowbound difficult hilly terrain.

It comprises four new state-of-the-art 220/66 kV Gas Insulated Sub-stations and 66 kV interconnection systems at Drass, Kargil, Khaltsi, and Leh.

The project was executed by PGCIL on a consultancy basis under Prime Minister's Reconstruction Plan (PMRP) Scheme.

Subsequent to the reorganization of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) into UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the 220 kV Srinagar-Leh Transmission System has been re-designated as Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and transferred to the PGCIL with effect from October 31, 2019, the date of formation of the two UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

