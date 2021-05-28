Left Menu

Pakistan marks 23rd anniversary of 1998 nuclear tests; says credible minimum deterrence established

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:32 IST
Pakistan marks 23rd anniversary of 1998 nuclear tests; says credible minimum deterrence established
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Army on Friday said that the country restored the balance of power in the region on this day more than two decades ago by carrying out nuclear tests in response to India's Pokhran tests and establishing a ''credible minimum nuclear deterrence''.

Both the Army and Foreign Office issued statements to mark the 23rd anniversary of the May 28, 1998, nuclear tests by Pakistan, codenamed 'Yaum-e-Takbeer' (The day of greatness). Pakistan carried out the tests after India conducted a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions at the Pokhran in May 1998.

"Twenty-three years ago on this day, Pakistan restored the balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence," the Army spokesperson said.

He said the Armed Forces and the nation pay tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true.

"On the occasion of Yaum-e-Takbeer, the nation reaffirms its resolve to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence against any form of aggression," the Foreign Office said.

It also added that Pakistan was committed to continuing working towards the promotion of an environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels.

"Pakistan has been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament and follows latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety and security at the national level," it said.

The FO said that this year, Youm-e-Takbeer has been marked by the inauguration of 1100 MW Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi which adds much valuable, cleaner, reliable and affordable electricity to the national energy mix. The nuclear power plant is being built with assistance from China, Pakistan's all-weather ally.

This underscores the role of nuclear science and technology in the socio-economic development of the country and the welfare of its people.

Besides nuclear power generation, Pakistan has harnessed nuclear technology for public service in diverse areas including cancer diagnosis and treatment, public health, agriculture, environment protection, and industry, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021