Power Ministry transfers Srinagar-Leh transmission system to POWERGRID

The transmission system was dedicated to the nation by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in February 2019, and it connects the Ladakh region to the national grid, ensuring quality and reliable power supply.

The project was executed by POWERGRID on a consultancy basis under Prime Minister’s Reconstruction Plan (PMRP) Scheme. Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of Power, Government of India has transferred the prestigious 220 kV Srinagar-Drass-Kargil-Khaltsi-Leh Transmission System to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU of Government of India. The transmission system was dedicated to the nation by the Hon'ble Prime Minister in February 2019, and it connects the Ladakh region to the national grid, ensuring quality and reliable power supply.

Built at a height of around 3000-4000 meters, this 335-km long transmission line traverses snow-bound difficult hilly terrain. It comprises four new state-of-the-art 220/66 kV Gas Insulated Sub-stations and 66 kV interconnection systems at Drass, Kargil, Khaltsi and Leh.

The project was executed by POWERGRID on a consultancy basis under Prime Minister's Reconstruction Plan (PMRP) Scheme. Subsequent to the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) into UTs of J&K and Ladakh, the 220 kV Srinagar-Leh Transmission System has been re-designated as Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and transferred to POWERGRID with effect from 31.10.2019, the date of formation of the two UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

