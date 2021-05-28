Andhra Police impose Rs 2 lakh fine on wedding party for violating Covid-19 restrictions

A wedding party was fined Rs 2 lakh for violating Covid-19 lockdown restrictions by Pathapatnam Police in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. Sub Inspector Md. Ameer Ali told ANI that the fine has been imposed on one Ram Babu, a teacher and a resident of Chandraiahpet village.

Ram who had taken prior permission from the Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Kali Prasad for the arrangement of marriage function at his place on Thursday was informed about the Covid-restrictions and reminded about being able to host 20 people, Ali said. The sub-inspector said that when a team of police and revenue officials, alerted about the possibility of a huge gathering at the marriage, went to inspect, they found that Ram Babu had not heeded their warning and was planning to host an elaborate party.

The investigating officials upon questioning the cook on-site found that he was given instructions to cook both lunch and dinner for 250 people. The MRO immediately slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Ram Babu, police said adding that no case has been filed against him. (ANI)

