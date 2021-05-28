Left Menu

Debt-ridden farmer dies by suicide in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:22 IST
Debt-ridden farmer dies by suicide in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A debt-ridden farmer died by allegedly hanging himself from a pole in his fields in Chak Narial village here, police said on Friday.

Police said Harmesh Singh (42) had taken a loan of Rs 3.20 lakh from a bank in Mahilpur here. But he was unable to repay the dues after which he went into depression, they said.

Singh owned about 5 acres of land but did not earn much from his agriculture practice.

Police said he had also been getting treatment for depression from a psychiatrist at a private multi-specialty hospital in Rupnagar.

On Thursday evening, locals saw that Singh's body was found hanging from a pole near a tubewell in his fields, they said.

His body was later sent to Civil Hospital, Garhshankar for a post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021