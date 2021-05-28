Debt-ridden farmer dies by suicide in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
A debt-ridden farmer died by allegedly hanging himself from a pole in his fields in Chak Narial village here, police said on Friday.
Police said Harmesh Singh (42) had taken a loan of Rs 3.20 lakh from a bank in Mahilpur here. But he was unable to repay the dues after which he went into depression, they said.
Singh owned about 5 acres of land but did not earn much from his agriculture practice.
Police said he had also been getting treatment for depression from a psychiatrist at a private multi-specialty hospital in Rupnagar.
On Thursday evening, locals saw that Singh's body was found hanging from a pole near a tubewell in his fields, they said.
His body was later sent to Civil Hospital, Garhshankar for a post-mortem, police said.
