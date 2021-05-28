Posco International reviewing dividend payments on Myanmar gas project

South Korea's Posco International is reviewing dividend payments on a gas project in Myanmar it operates alongside the state-run oil enterprise, a spokesman for the firm told Reuters on Friday.

The move follows a decision this week by Total and Chevron (CVX.N) which suspended some payments from a separate gas joint venture that would have reached Myanmar's junta, earning praise from pro-democracy activists.

