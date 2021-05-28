Posco International reviewing dividend payments on Myanmar gas project
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-05-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 17:36 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's Posco International is reviewing dividend payments on a gas project in Myanmar it operates alongside the state-run oil enterprise, a spokesman for the firm told Reuters on Friday.
The move follows a decision this week by Total and Chevron (CVX.N) which suspended some payments from a separate gas joint venture that would have reached Myanmar's junta, earning praise from pro-democracy activists.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chevron
- South Korea's
- Myanmar
Advertisement