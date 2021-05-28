Left Menu

Post-cyclone: Tata Power restoring electricity supply in Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 19:07 IST
Post-cyclone: Tata Power restoring electricity supply in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Power on Friday said it has started restoration work in Odisha where cyclone Yaas caused disruptions.

'Very severe cyclone' Yaas made landfall in Balasore in Odisha on Wednesday.

TPCODL and TPNODL has mobilised over 13,000 workers at different sites to ensure the quick restoration of power supply in the severely-affected areas, Tata Power said in a statement.

​TP Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL) and TP Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) are joint ventures between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha.

​The places that were projected to fall in the path of the cyclone were mostly the northern and central areas of Odisha, it said.

​TPNODL has been severely impacted and an assessment of the damage is in progress, while power restoration process has started in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapatra towns. TPCODL teams have also ​carried out regular checks through patrolling among the damaged areas.

These teams worked in flooded conditions and managed to restore power in areas by taking utmost safety precautions in flooded areas of Rajkanika Rajnagar and Mahakalpada blocks.

Tata Power further said it had identified the circles and divisions that were expected to be impacted by the severe cyclonic storm in advance.

''This has helped the power company to reinstate electricity in many parts of the network quickly, while working towards restoring power to the highly impacted locations across the state,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021