Left Menu

TN Governor donates Rs 10 lakh towards feeding stray animals during Covid-19 pandemic

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 21:54 IST
TN Governor donates Rs 10 lakh towards feeding stray animals during Covid-19 pandemic
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday donated Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board CSR fund to feed stray animals during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raj Bhavan said.

He donated the sum from his Discretionary grant, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Purohit took note of news items in dailies for fund crunch to feed stray animals during the lockdown and donated Rs 10 lakh from his Discretionary grant to Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board CSR fund to feed the stray Animals during the COVID-19 Pandemic, it said.

He handed over a cheque to T S Jawahar, Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department, it said.

The Governor has also appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu and NGOs to look into the welfare of stray animals, it said.

Purohit requested the people of Tamil Nadu to wear mask, keep safe distance and take vaccination, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021