Dr Jitendra Singh dispatches consignment for COVID-hit Udhampur-Kathua-Doda

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today dispatched a consignment of ration items for COVID affected people of his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda.

The consignment consisting of separate packs of rice, cereals, Dal, etc is a part of the regular community support being rendered by Dr Jitendra Singh over the last one month or so, in different parts of Jammu & Kashmir. Incidentally, this particular consignment will also coincide with the Community "Sewa"/ Service activities undertaken by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to commemorate the completion of seven years of the Modi government on 30th of May.

While sending off the consignment, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that the earlier consignments sent by him through voluntary sources consisted of separate kits containing face masks, sanitiser and other accessories. He further informed that in addition to the six districts of his Lok Sabha Constituency, the COVID related material in earlier consignments was also distributed in other parts of the Jammu division including districts of Jammu, Samba, etc.

He noted with satisfaction that the consignment of COVID related material sent by him to different parts of the Kashmir valley was received with tremendous enthusiasm and distributed with a great sense of relief.

The Minister recalled that the first consignment of similar material was dispatched by him on the same day when he had tested COVID negative after undergoing hospitalization for symptomatic infection.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, because of the lockdown conditions, the transportation of the material and then its further distribution in different parts including far-flung regions is not an easy task. However, with the cooperation of our constituency team and youth colleagues, we have undertaken this task of reaching out, wherever we can, in spite of the varied topography and difficult terrains of the region, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh further informed that yesterday he had held a detailed review and interaction with the public activists and representatives from each of the six districts of his Lok Sabha constituency namely Udhampur, Kathua, Doda, Reasi, Ramban and Kishtwar. He said, he is in regular touch with the administration as well as the Party Karyakartas and was available for intervention, whenever required. He appreciated the community work undertaken by the youth and some voluntary agencies.

From time to time, Dr Jitendra Singh said, depending upon the requirement and demand, we are trying to arrange material from different sources and sending it to different parts of the region upto Block and Panchayat level. Our Parliamentary office, as well as the local administration and our Party colleagues, have been advised to ensure judicious and timely distribution of the items as per the need and requirement.

Dr Jitendra Singh once again reiterated his call to all political parties and senior members of civil society to rise above all differences and Jointly fight COVID, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, at this hour of calamity, we are expected to together strive for the benefit of humanity.

(With Inputs from PIB)