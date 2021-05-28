Left Menu

Black fungus: Karnataka to procure 75,000 vials of Amphotericin-B

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and head of state Covid task force C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday informed that 75,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, the drug for the treatment of black fungus have been ordered for the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:06 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwatha Narayana with police officials and hospital staff. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and head of state Covid task force C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday informed that 75,000 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, the drug for the treatment of black fungus have been ordered for the state. "75,000 vials of Amphotericin-B have been ordered to purchase Liposomal Amphotericin-B, a drug for the treatment of black fungus," said Narayan.

The Deputy Chief Minister also informed that 50,000 vials of Amphotericin-B have been ordered from the Mumbai-based Bharat Serum Company and 25,000 vials have been ordered from Bengaluru-based Mylan Pharmaceutical Company. "Both the companies were ordered by the State Pharmaceutical Supply Corporation on Thursday. Vials from the Bharat Serum will be supplied in seven days and the Mylan company will deliver the order in three days," said Narayan.

Addressing a press conference after 43rd GST Council meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Amphotericin B has also been included in the GST exemptions list. (ANI)

