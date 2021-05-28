Left Menu

Senior citizens will benefit from 'near to home' vaccination centers: Rattan Lal Kataria

Welcoming Health Ministry guidelines for providing 'near to home' vaccination centers to senior citizens and divyangjan, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria has said that the move shall benefit around 14 crore senior citizens and 2.2 crore persons with disabilities in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:33 IST
Senior citizens will benefit from 'near to home' vaccination centers: Rattan Lal Kataria
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Welcoming Health Ministry guidelines for providing 'near to home' vaccination centers to senior citizens and divyangjan, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Rattan Lal Kataria has said that the move shall benefit around 14 crore senior citizens and 2.2 crore persons with disabilities in the country. The Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry had earlier flagged the problems being faced by persons with disabilities in testing, treatment and vaccination to the Health Ministry.

An advisory was also issued for senior citizens regarding COVID appropriate behavior on April 27 by the ministry in consultation with the Geriatric Department of AIIMS, Delhi. According to an official release, Kataria said Modi government is sensitive to the needs of people and is working relentlessly to provide immediate relief amidst the ongoing pandemic.

The release said the Social Justice and Empowerment ministry has also launched a helpline number for providing psychological support to people belonging to transgender community. Counseling through expert psychologists is available for transgenders (TGs) who are facing extreme stress owing to highly uncertain and evolving circumstances. The Ministry has also announced a one-time subsistence allowance of Rs 1500 for transgender persons who are adversely affected by the lockdown restrictions imposed by state governments. The financial assistance, as an interim relief measure, was also extended last year when 7000 people from TG community benefitted.

The ministry has urged all state governments to spread awareness amongst transgender community in vernacular languages regarding the COVID vaccination programme and to organize separate camps as well as mobile booths for vaccinating the TG community. Kataria said the government has so far administered 20.27 crore vaccine doses within 130 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021