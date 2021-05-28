Left Menu

No tie-up with any firm for supplying Sputnik V vaccine: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, RDIF

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said that it has not entered into any partnership for supplying Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to residential associations and has not authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said that it has not entered into any partnership for supplying Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to residential associations and has not authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India. A statement issued by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said that in the last few days, there have been several unsubstantiated reports and claims from various quarters in India on alleged tie-ups for the Sputnik V vaccine.

RDIF markets the Sputnik V vaccine produced by Russia. "We wish to clarify that Dr. Reddy's has not entered into any partnership or collaboration with any party to supply the Sputnik V vaccine to residential associations, nor has the company authorised any third party or intermediary to supply the vaccine on its behalf in India," the statement said.

It said that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories is the brand custodian of the Sputnik V vaccine in India and has the sole distribution rights of the first 250 million doses (first and second dose components included) of the vaccine in India. "Dr. Reddy's has fully put in place cold storage logistics as well as track-and-trace arrangements for the vaccine. These arrangements are absolutely imperative to ensure the safety and quality of the vaccine, and for pharmacovigilance. Ahead of the commercial launch of the vaccine in mid-June, Dr. Reddy's continues to engage in direct talks with the Government and the private sector to explore partnerships," the statement said.

The statement said that Dr. Reddy's has initiated legal action against unscrupulous elements committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. "The company takes no responsibility for the consequences of unauthorised deals, fraudulent financial transactions or sub-standard products resulting from such fraud. Beware of unauthorised individuals offering fake deals or procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine posing as its representatives in India. If approached, alert the authorities immediately," it said. (ANI)

