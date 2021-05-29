Left Menu

CDC loosens mask guidance for summer campers

Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions. Children who arent fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when theyre in crowds or in sustained close contact with others - and when they are inside. But fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks, indoors or outside.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 29-05-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 00:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kids at summer camps can skip wearing masks outdoors, with some exceptions. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidance Friday. Children who aren't fully vaccinated should still wear masks outside when they're in crowds or in sustained close contact with others - and when they are inside. But fully vaccinated kids need not wear masks, indoors or outside. It's the first in a wave of guidance updates that seek to incorporate recent CDC decisions to tell Americans they don't have to be as cautious about using masks and social distancing outdoors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

