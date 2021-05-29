Kerala govt sub-classifying minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship 'legally unsustainable': Kerala HC
Kerala High Court on Friday held that the action of the state government in sub-classifying the minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship cannot be legally sustained.
- Country:
- India
Kerala High Court on Friday held that the action of the state government in sub-classifying the minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship cannot be legally sustained. The Kerala government sub-classified the minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship at 80 per cent to Muslim community and 20 per cent to the Latin Catholic Christians and converted Christians.
The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar ruled that the benefits should be in proportion to the population of the various minorities. The Court also asked to take the current census into account. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Court
- Kerala govt
- Kerala
- Muslim
- S Manikumar
- Christians
- Latin Catholic
ALSO READ
Former Kerala Assembly Deputy Speaker Kunju dead
President extends good wishes to Muslim community on Eid-ul-Fitr
Cyclone Tauktae: South Kerala reports heavy rainfall
Heavy rains and sea incursion: Kerala on high vigil
Body of Kerala woman killed in Palestinian rocket attack to be brought home on May 15