Kerala govt sub-classifying minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship 'legally unsustainable': Kerala HC

Kerala High Court on Friday held that the action of the state government in sub-classifying the minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship cannot be legally sustained.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 29-05-2021 03:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 03:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala High Court on Friday held that the action of the state government in sub-classifying the minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship cannot be legally sustained. The Kerala government sub-classified the minorities by providing merit-cum-means scholarship at 80 per cent to Muslim community and 20 per cent to the Latin Catholic Christians and converted Christians.

The Division Bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar ruled that the benefits should be in proportion to the population of the various minorities. The Court also asked to take the current census into account. (ANI)

