Left Menu

DRDO develops technology for manufacturing aero engine parts

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has established a near isothermal forging technology used in manufacturing critical aero engine components.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 05:04 IST
DRDO develops technology for manufacturing aero engine parts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has established a near isothermal forging technology used in manufacturing critical aero engine components. "DRDO has established near isothermal forging technology to produce all five stages of high-pressure compressors discs out of difficult-to-deform titanium alloy using its unique 2000 MT isothermal forge press," the DRDO said.

"This is a crucial tech for self-reliance in aero-engine tech," it added. "With this development, India has joined the league of limited global engine developers to have the manufacturing capabilities of such critical aero engine components," it further mentioned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021