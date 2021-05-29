Left Menu

Assam sees 5,436 new COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths in last 24 hours

Assam reported 5,436 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state government.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 29-05-2021 05:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 05:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam reported 5,436 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state government. Now, the total case count in the state shot up to 3,98,010.

The northeastern state also saw 5,760 recoveries and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tallies to 3,40,178 and 3,168 respectively. Current positivity rate in the state is 4.78 per cent. At present, Assam has as many as 53,317 active cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday informed that as many as 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest daily new cases reported in the last 44 days. The daily positivity rate in the country has also gone down to 9 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

