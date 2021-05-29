Left Menu

Goa gets 200 oxygen cylinders from Padma Bhushan awardee, NGO

Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr Ajai Chowdhry and Shri Shrinivas Dempo, together with SaveLIFE Foundation, provided 200 jumbo oxygen cylinders to Goa for its fight against COVID-19.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 29-05-2021 05:13 IST
Padma Bhushan Awardee Dr Ajai Chowdhry and Shri Shrinivas Dempo, together with SaveLIFE Foundation, provided 200 jumbo oxygen cylinders to Goa for its fight against COVID-19. "In order to mitigate the oxygen crisis in Goa and support the state in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Swayam Charitable Trust, Goa Carbon Ltd, and Vassudeva Dempo Family Trust, together with SaveLIFE Foundation, a national non-profit organisation committed to saving lives on roads in India, have provided 200 Type D medical oxygen cylinders for use in hospitals and COVID-care centers," read an official statement.

Each cylinder has a capacity of 46.7 litres and comes with a complete breathing apparatus. The cylinders have been delivered to the makeshift COVID facility at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. The total value of the donation is approximately Rs 65 lakhs. (ANI)

