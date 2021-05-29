Left Menu

4 die of electrocution in UP's Sitapur

A total of eight people were scorched in the incident and taken to the district hospital in Sitapur, where four of them were declared dead and the condition of two is critical, hospital officials said.

PTI | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 29-05-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 10:17 IST
4 die of electrocution in UP's Sitapur
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were electrocuted to death and an equal number sustained burn injuries when the pole of a tent under which they were standing came in contact with a high tension power line during a wedding function here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Hanumanpur village under Kamlapur Police Station on Friday night, they said.

Sitapur District Magistrate Vishal Bhardwaj said the victims were having snacks in a pandal set under a high voltage power line when due to sudden strong winds, the metal pole got uprooted and came in contact with the electric wire above.

Some people tried to hold on to the pole and got electrocuted, the DM said. A total of eight people were scorched in the incident and taken to the district hospital in Sitapur, where four of them were declared dead and the condition of two is critical, hospital officials said. The bodies will be handed over to the families after postmortem examination, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021