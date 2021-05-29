Left Menu

4 dead, 3 injured due to electrocution in UP's Sitapur

At least four people were electrocuted to death and three others sustained burn injuries after a pole of a tent at a wedding venue came in contact with a high tension power line in the Kamalapur area of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night.

ANI | Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 11:22 IST
4 dead, 3 injured due to electrocution in UP's Sitapur
Vishal Bhardwaj, District Magistrate, Sitapur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
At least four people were electrocuted to death and three others sustained burn injuries after a pole of a tent at a wedding venue came in contact with a high tension power line in the Kamalapur area of Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night. According to Vishal Bhardwaj, District Magistrate, Sitapur, the metal pole was uprooted and touched a high voltage line running above it.

"It prima facie shows that the pole in the tent touched a high tension wire after it was uprooted due to strong winds, leading to electrocution of seven people. All of them were referred to the district hospital where 4 have succumbed to their injuries while three others are being treated. The three are out of danger," said Bhardwaj. According to Rajkumar, one of the groom's relatives, when the pole was uprooted, people standing under it tried to save the tent from falling and grabbed the pole, leading to their electrocution.

"This was the fault of the tent company. They had put up the tent under a high tension wire. After the pole got uprooted due to strong winds, some people tried to hold on to it and were electrocuted," Rajkumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

