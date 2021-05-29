Left Menu

Cyclone Yaas: Waterlogged Sadar Hospital in Bihar's Katihar struggles to function

Following heavy rain in most parts of Bihar in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas, the Sadar Hospital in Katihar witnessed waterlogging, and all the wards, including OPD, were submerged.

ANI | Katihar (Bihar) | Updated: 29-05-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 12:13 IST
Sadar Hospital in Katihar. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following heavy rain in most parts of Bihar in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas, the Sadar Hospital in Katihar witnessed waterlogging, and all the wards, including OPD, were submerged. Doctors and other hospital staff, patients and attendants are facing problems due to the waterlogging in the premises of the hospital.

However, the hospital staff continues to look after the patients. Some could even be seen using their motorbikes to reach the patients through the waterlogged corridors.

Anupama, the Sister in-charge at the hospital told ANI that they continue to work despite the adverse conditions to look after the patients. "We are working, even when the hospital is submerged in the water. We have to serve patients in this condition too," Anupama said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier on Friday informed that the remnant of cyclone Yaas has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over Bihar and adjoining east Uttar Pradesh. Cyclone Yaas made its landfall in Odisha on May 26.

It caused severe flooding and significant damage in parts of Odisha and West Bengal. At least 3 persons have lost their lives in Odisha. The Baitarani river has crossed danger levels at Anandpur and Akhuapada. Rescue operations in Balasore district of the state by the Indian Navy are underway.

Several villages in South Dinajpur district of West Bengal are facing difficulties as houses have been damaged and fields submerged in the aftermath of cyclone Yaas. (ANI)

