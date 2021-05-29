Left Menu

Oxygen Express trains have delivered 20,000 MT oxygen across country

A milestone of 20,000 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been delivered across the country by the Indian Railways' Oxygen Express during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 12:21 IST
Oxygen Express trains have delivered 20,000 MT oxygen across country
Oxygen Express delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen (Photo Credit: Piyush Goyal Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A milestone of 20,000 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) have been delivered across the country by the Indian Railways' Oxygen Express during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal said on Saturday. A total of 300 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far, he said.

The minister tweeted, "#OxygenExpress trains have crossed the milestone of providing 20,000 MT of Oxygen for COVID-19 patients across. So far, 300 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey in service to the Nation". The states of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam have been the key beneficiaries of these Oxygen Expresses.

In order to ensure that Oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, the average speed of these critical freight trains is way above 55, in most cases over long distances on high priority Green Corridors. Technical stoppages have been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections. Tracks are kept open and high alertness is maintained to ensure that Oxygen Express keeps zipping through. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021