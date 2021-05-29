Left Menu

Vistara receives first purchased A320neo aircraft from Airbus' production facility in France

Vistara on Saturday received its first purchased A320neo aircraft, powered by CFM Internationals LEAP engines, in Delhi from Airbus production facility in Toulouse, France.This will be the 46th aircraft to be added to its fleet. Out of these, two B787-9 and one A320neo aircraft have been purchased and the rest are on lease.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 12:29 IST
Vistara receives first purchased A320neo aircraft from Airbus' production facility in France
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vistara on Saturday received its first purchased A320neo aircraft, powered by CFM International's LEAP engines, in Delhi from Airbus' production facility in Toulouse, France.

This will be the 46th aircraft to be added to its fleet. Out of 46, 43 are on lease while the rest have been purchased.

''It (the aircraft delivered today) is one of the 13 Airbus A320neo that Vistara had purchased in 2018 as part of a larger order totaling 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family, including the Airbus A321neo aircraft as well,'' the airline's press release noted.

Vistara has nine A320ceo, 27 A320neo, two Boeing B787-9, and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft in its fleet. Out of these, two B787-9 and one A320neo aircraft have been purchased and the rest are on lease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021