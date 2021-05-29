Doctor couple shot dead in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

A husband and wife, both doctors were shot in broad daylight by two people riding a bike in Bharatpur on Friday, police said. The incident was captured on CCTV.

"The doctor couple was headed from their homes towards their clinic. As per CCTV footage, two people on a bike near Haridas bus stand and shot the doctors," IG Range-Bharatpur, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra told ANI., The bodies of the couple, identified who ran their private clinics, has been sent for post mortem to the district hospital, he said.

"The two absconding shooters have been identified and a police team has been formed for their arrest. We hope to arrest them soon", the police official said. District Superintendent of Police Devendra Kumar Vishnoi told ANI that the doctor couple were headed towards their clinics, when the two armed men stopped their car and shot both the husband and wife.

"The absconding accused will be arrested soon", he said. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

