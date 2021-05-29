Left Menu

Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Mumbai, diesel at 92.17

The price of petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 14:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The price of petrol crossed Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai on Saturday. It currently stands at Rs 100.19 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 92.17.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 93.94 and Rs 84.89 respectively. In Kolkata, the prices are Rs 93.97 and Rs 87.74 respectively, while in Chennai, they are priced at Rs 95.51 and Rs 89.65.

Earlier on Thursday, petrol was at Rs 101.77 per litre in Bhopal. Price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on value-added tax. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

