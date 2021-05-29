Left Menu

Tamil Nadu govt to give Rs 5 lakh to children orphaned due to COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh assistance for children who lost both their parents due to COVID-19.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-05-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 14:43 IST
Tamil Nadu govt to give Rs 5 lakh to children orphaned due to COVID-19
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh assistance for children who lost both their parents due to COVID-19. The state government will bear their educational and hostel fees till graduation.

It will also provide Rs 3 lakh to the children who lost one of their parents. After a high-level official meeting headed by MK Stalin, the state government took the decision to deposit Rs 5 lakh in the children's account, which will be helpful for their livelihood. After the children turn 18 the deposited money will be given to the child with the interest amount.

The Tamil Nadu government has already formed a task force to monitor the children who lost their parents. These children will also be given priority in government homes.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 33,361 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 19,78,621. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
3
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021