Left Menu

Sarpanch performs last rites of woman who died of Corona

Moved by the death of an 49 year-old woman, who was abandoned by her kin as she had died of Covid, sarpanch Upendra Kumar performed the last rites on Saturday.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:21 IST
Sarpanch performs last rites of woman who died of Corona
Sarpanch leading to final rites. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Parmod Chaturvedi Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 29: Moved by the death of an 49 year-old woman, who was abandoned by her kin as she had died of Covid, sarpanch Upendra Kumar performed the last rites on Saturday.

Woman named Puli Jayamma died of Corona in Lumbur village in Palakonda mandal of Srikakulam district this morning. But nobody came forward to perform final rites for her. Then village sarpanch Tirlangi Upendra Kumar himself decided to complete the final rites. The sarpanch Upendra Kumar has informed the matter to Palakonda Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) Someswara Rao.

The MRO responded and sent 6 PPE kits to the village. Sarpanch and other staff of village panchayat wore the PPE kits and performed the last rites for the deceased Corona victim. Villagers and kin of the deceased lauded the service of the Sarpanch and his team.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021