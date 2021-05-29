Left Menu

French firm Total rechristened as TotalEnergies to reflect green energy push

French oil and gas giant Total has changed its name to TotalEnergies as it sets out to become a green energy major.At the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, shareholders approved, almost unanimously, the resolution to change the companys name from Total to TotalEnergies, thereby anchoring its strategic transformation into a broad energy company in its identity, the firm said in a statement.In tandem with this name change, TotalEnergies is adopting a new visual identity.Total has invested billions of dollars in Indian renewable energy and gas sectors.Energy is life.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:26 IST
''Energy is life. We all need it and it's a source of progress. So today, to contribute to the sustainable development of the planet facing the climate challenge, we are moving forward, together, towards new energies. ''Energy is reinventing itself, and this energy journey is ours. Our ambition is to be a world-class player in the energy transition. That is why Total is transforming and becoming TotalEnergies,'' said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies.

This new name and new visual identity embody the course TotalEnergies has resolutely charted for itself: that of a broad energy company committed to producing and providing energies that are ever more affordable, reliable and clean, the statement said.

