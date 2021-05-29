VVMC to help children orphaned by COVID-19
The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) would be paying a fixed sum towards the educational expenses of children who lost their parents to COVID-19.
An annual grant of Rs 24,000 each will be paid to such children, the corporation said in a release here on Saturday.
