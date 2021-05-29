Left Menu

Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
(APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 400-2500, Brinjal 500-3000, Tomato 135- 1800, Bitter Gourd 2000-4000, Bottle Gourd 400-2000, Ash Gourd 800-1200, Green Chilly 500-3000, Banana green 1000-3200, Beans 3000-8000, Green Ginger 800-4000, Carrot 600-3000, Cabbage 250-10000, Ladies Finger 1000-3600, Snakeguard 500-1600, Beetroot 500-3000, Cucumber 600-2000, Ridgeguard 1500-4000, Raddish 700-14000, Capsicum 500-3000, Drumstick 1500-4000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1200, Knoll Khol 1200-4000, Lime 1500-5000.

