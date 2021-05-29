Bengaluru, May 29 (PTI) Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee

(APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 400-2500, Brinjal 500-3000, Tomato 135- 1800, Bitter Gourd 2000-4000, Bottle Gourd 400-2000, Ash Gourd 800-1200, Green Chilly 500-3000, Banana green 1000-3200, Beans 3000-8000, Green Ginger 800-4000, Carrot 600-3000, Cabbage 250-10000, Ladies Finger 1000-3600, Snakeguard 500-1600, Beetroot 500-3000, Cucumber 600-2000, Ridgeguard 1500-4000, Raddish 700-14000, Capsicum 500-3000, Drumstick 1500-4000, Sweet Pumpkin 300-1200, Knoll Khol 1200-4000, Lime 1500-5000.

