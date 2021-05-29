Left Menu

RPF personnel rescues woman from being run over by train at Dadar Railway Station

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel has rescued a woman from being run over by a train at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:00 IST
CCTV footage's visual. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel has rescued a woman from being run over by a train at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai. The incident took place on Friday when the woman, an accused in a case, was trying to escape from the police. However, she lost her balance and fell on tracks.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, it can be seen that the woman jumped and fell on the tracks when a local train was moving towards her. Without wasting any time, Assistant Police Inspector Arjun Ghanvat along with some others on the platform rush towards her.

The viral clip shows the RPF personnel holding the woman and saving her from being crushed under the train. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

