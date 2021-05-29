Left Menu

Delhi Congress demands financial package for traders, reopening of markets

I want to tell them that it was with great difficulty that we were able to control the situation by imposing a lockdown. We also want their markets and shops to open up and as and when the situation comes under control, we will open up everything, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:12 IST
A delegation of Delhi Congress leaders on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Lt Governor Anil Baijal demanding financial package for traders and shopkeepers, and reopening of markets as the process of gradually lifting the lockdown in the city is set begin from Monday.

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) said in a statement that the Delhi government's decision to allow resumption of construction activities and industrial production ''was a pointless, half-baked and half-hearted exercise to bluff the people''.

''Even if production starts in the factories, how will they procure raw material when shops are shut and where will they sell their products with the markets and shops shut?'' DPCC president Anil Kumar said.

The DPCC submitted an 11-point memorandum to the LG, ''to revive the trading and retail activity in markets''.

Addressing traders' concerns, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that when the situation will ease, everything will be opened up.

''I can understand the troubles of the traders and I can understand their anxiety. I read in the newspapers that they are a bit upset. I want to tell them that it was with great difficulty that we were able to control the situation by imposing a lockdown. ''I can understand their difficulty but they should be patient and should not rush. We also want their markets and shops to open up and as and when the situation comes under control, we will open up everything,'' he said.

