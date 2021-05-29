Elephant calf found dead in Nilgiris district

Udhagamandalam, May 29 (PTI): An elephant calf was found dead in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district on Saturday, forest department sources said.

The field staff of the department noticed the carcass during patrolling, they said.

All the body parts were intact and the reason for the death would be known after a postmortem, they added.

