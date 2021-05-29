Left Menu

Elephant calf found dead in Nilgiris district

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:26 IST
Elephant calf found dead in Nilgiris district
Udhagamandalam, May 29 (PTI): An elephant calf was found dead in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris district on Saturday, forest department sources said.

The field staff of the department noticed the carcass during patrolling, they said.

All the body parts were intact and the reason for the death would be known after a postmortem, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

