Left Menu

Three Manipur insurgency leaders killed in Myanmar in group clash

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:38 IST
Three Manipur insurgency leaders killed in Myanmar in group clash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three senior leaders of a banned insurgent outfit of Manipur, People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), were allegedly killed in an intra- group rivalry in their hideouts in neighbouring Myanmar, officials said on Saturday.

The PREPAK's 'acting chairman' Khumujam Ratan, 'organisation secretary' Mayengbam Joychand and another leader Rajkumar Ramananda were allegedly killed in the Chin province of Myanmar and buried in a forested area there last week, security officials said.

The three leaders were allegedly killed at the behest of another top leader, Aheiba Angom, who had ''embezzled'' more than Rs 5 crore of the outfit's funds, they said.

The slain leaders had reportedly ordered an inquiry into this financial irregularity leading to their killings, the officials said.

To hide the crime, Angom allegedly floated a rumour that the three leaders died in a road accident on May 23 and that their bodies were retrieved from a deep gorge and the last rites were performed in a camp of the outfit, officials said.

But now, it has been established that the three PREPAK leaders were killed in an intra-group rivalry, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021