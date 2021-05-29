Left Menu

PIL in SC seeking formation of committee to look after disposal of bodies with dignity

Citing media reports about the dumping of bodies of COVID-19 victim into rivers, a PIL has been filed in Supreme Court seeking to constitute a three-tier committee at Central, State, and Panchayat, rural and municipal level to look after the disposal of bodies with dignity and rights.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:14 IST
PIL in SC seeking formation of committee to look after disposal of bodies with dignity
Supreme Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Citing media reports about the dumping of bodies of COVID-19 victim into rivers, a PIL has been filed in Supreme Court seeking to constitute a three-tier committee at Central, State, and Panchayat, rural and municipal level to look after the disposal of bodies with dignity and rights. The plea filed by Advocate Vineet Jindal through advocate Raj Kishor Choudhary said that bodies found floating in Ganga and Yamuna rivers in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh affected fundamental human rights of the Right to Health and Right to life which also include the right to die with dignity.

Declare that the river Ganga bed is an ecologically sensitive area and hence to be protected and preserved, stated the plea. It further sought direction from the authorities to take appropriate steps to avail pure and safe drinking water to the people living near the banks of rivers so that they do not drink and use the contaminated river water helplessly.

The plea further sought direction that authorities to conduct a door-to-door Covid-19 test or to organise medical camps for vaccination in such areas where the bodies are found along the river banks of the Ganges and other rivers, so that the infection may not spread to others from such respective places. It asked for immediate action against such persons or officials who charge any amount of money in the name of performing last rites at the crematorium and the graveyard.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to prevent the dumping of dead bodies in the Ganga and its tributaries, calling media reports of bodies of COVID-19 victims being dumped in the rivers "undesirable and alarming". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021