Shimla revises curfew rules, allows shops to open from 9 am to 2 pm Monday to Friday

Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district administration on Saturday modified COVID-induced curfew guidelines and allowed all market and shops to open from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 2 pm.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 30-05-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 03:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district administration on Saturday modified COVID-induced curfew guidelines and allowed all market and shops to open from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 2 pm. The new set of guidelines will come into force from May 31 (6 am) to June 7 (6 am) in the entire territorial jurisdiction of Shimla district.

It permitted morning walks within the local area between 6 am and 8 am. Also, it said that all the educational, training, and coaching institutions shall continue to remain closed till further orders.

All the stand alone offices having up to four employees shall function with full strength and other offices of the government department/ PSUs/ local bodies/ Autonomous Bodies, including the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, will operate with 30 per cent attendence. Himachal Pradesh reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases, 2,738 recoveries, and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours.

At present, the state has as many as 16,989 active COVID cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

