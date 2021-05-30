Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to offer medicinal herbs saplings to residents under Ghar Ghar Aushadhi Yojana

In a unique move, the Rajasthan government will offer saplings of four selected medicinal herbs to all the state's families as part of Ghar Ghar Aushadhi Yojana.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 30-05-2021 06:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a unique move, the Rajasthan government will offer saplings of four selected medicinal herbs to all the state's families as part of Ghar Ghar Aushadhi Yojana. The mega scheme is targeted to reach out to all 1,26,50,000 families residing in the state, extending them an opportunity to take home saplings of the four selected medicinal herbs; Tulsi, Ashwagandha, Gilloy and Kalmegh.

A fund of Rs 210 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for the five year scheme, of which Rs 31.4 crore will be spent in first year for distributing more than five crore saplings among half of the households in state. The following year equal number of saplings will be distributed among remaining families. Every family will receive eight saplings at a time, two of each of the four herbs. In five years every family will receive in total 24 saplings. "Rajasthan is rich in biodiversity and is home to several medicinal plants. The Ghar Ghar Aushadhi Yojana of the state government will help in conservation of this natural wealth and help people understand importance herbs and plants around them for health," said Sreya Guha, Principal Secretary Forest and Environment Department, Rajasthan.

As per a budget announcement by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the massive plant gift campaign is intended to bolster the beneficial relationship between plants and people. These plants have been native to Rajasthan and have traditionally been used as health supplement and in herbal medicines. As part of the campaign the plant saplings will be provided with information on their upkeep and proper use. Several of the state government departments are contributing to make the scheme a success. While Forest Department is nodal department for the scheme, district level task forces have been constituted in all districts under their respective District Collectors to ensure due implementation at ground level. The scheme will be monitored by state level committee headed by the state chief secretary.

The distribution process is scheduled to commence from the monsoon season. (ANI)

